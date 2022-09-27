Forecasting patchy frost tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We had some clouds and cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning, but now we are seeing temps in the 60s and some 70s off towards the west with sunny skies across the region. Wind is now coming out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For the rest of today, we will see our highs climb into the low to mid 70s across the region. If you live west of I-29, then you will warm up more than our towns out east of I-29. The wind today will be pretty calm, coming out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly sunny to sunny skies, somewhat like we saw yesterday. More clouds will pass over the region later this afternoon.

Our temperatures are expected to drop significantly tonight. We are forecasting low 30s across the region, with the lowest being in our eastern and northern counties. We will see mostly clear skies and wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Since our temperatures are dipping into the low 30s, we are forecasting frost in our northern and eastern counties. We will have more details once the National Weather Service issues the frost advisories

Right now, the best chance to see frost will be along and east of I-29. If you have any houseplants outside, you should take them inside. Or if you have mums or other plants, you might want to cover them, so the frost won’t hurt them!

After Tuesday, our temperatures will be warmer throughout the day and overnight hours. We will see some breezy conditions for Thursday and Friday, which could spark some red flag warnings since we have dry air and low humidity in Siouxland. We will keep you updated if they go ahead and issue those watches and warnings.

