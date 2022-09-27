Frost Advisory for much of Siouxland into Wednesday morning

**Frost Advisory for central and eastern Siouxland, including Sioux City, from midnight until 8 am Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another very pleasant day with highs in the 70s across the region, get ready for a cold night.

Our first threat of frost will be out there from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with lows heading into the low to mid 30s in central and eastern Siouxland where a Frost Advisory has been issued which includes Sioux City.

Remember, a frost like this can kill sensitive plants so either bring them indoors or cover them if you want to avoid any plant damage.

The day will warm nicely yet again on Wednesday although we will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday night should not be as cold with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s so we shouldn’t see another night of frost.

Then Thursday will turn windy as we start to warm things back up as highs head into the low 70s.

Friday is looking like another windy day with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

I’ll be taking a longer look ahead to see if there’s any rain chances out there tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.