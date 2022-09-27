Jeopardy! fans ‘mixed’ on social media about possible new bonus rule

FILE - Producers for the show say the bonus gives players a chance to go home with money, with...
FILE - Producers for the show say the bonus gives players a chance to go home with money, with or without a win.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeopardy! might be making a change to its rulebook.

The long-time TV quiz show is considering a cash bonus for contestants who correctly answer an entire column of questions consecutively.

Executive Producer Mike Davies says this bonus would not affect the outcome of the game, and would just be a side benefit for the player who does it successfully.

Producers for the show say the bonus gives players a chance to go home with money, with or without a win.

Jeopardy! champion Austin Rogers says if this rule is adopted, some players may look at the game board differently.

“Let’s go back in the history of the game, back in the day, in the olden times, you used to play linearly. And the writers of Jeopardy!... they write their category top-down. And they are creating, in their head, a little narrative that they want to take the players and the viewers along with,” Rogers said.

“The example I give is - if at the top of a category it might say ‘Matterhorn’, and you might say, ‘Is it Matterhorn or Mote Blanc?’ And then at the bottom, they’ll have the opposite one and you’ll only learn that if you go down the category. Now, of course, is that the best way to play? No.” he said.

“You want to optimize with what the so-called forest bounds, perfected by James Holzhour, which is hunting, picking, building up money and then going targeted for the Daily Double... So we’re going to have some Jeopardy! boffins down the road right now, probably calculating what is the new optimum way to play. Is it to go for those bonuses or is it to just go for the hunt-and-pick daily double model?” Rogers said.

Opinions about the new rule have been mixed on social media.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
School lunches like this are no longer free for all students.
Over 720 students in Sioux City public schools already have negative meal plan balances
Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD
Police Lights MGN
Sioux City Police: 19-year-old in custody after early morning shooting, pursuit

Latest News

Leeds Elementary 3rd graders get to learn about butterflies
Map of Peters Avenue Closure and its detour.
Peters Avenue in Sioux City to be closed temporarily
This map shows the 5000 block of Lorraine Avenue, where the shots were reported Tuesday morning...
Sioux City Police: 19-year-old in custody after early morning shooting, pursuit
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD
Laurel Murder Suspect Guarded by Private Security Paid for by Taxpayers
Cedar County taxpayers potentially on the hook for accused murder's security, medical bills