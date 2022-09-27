Kids Kampus hosts official ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Kids Kampus partnership is now official.

A ribbon-cutting Tuesday highlighted the effort by the Crittenton Center and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center to provide childcare in the area.

Enrollment in the program has been taking place for a couple of months.

The Kampus is open to children, up to five years of age, of MercyOne employees.

MercyOne administrators say they are thrilled to provide the service.

“Childcare is so important, and sometimes so difficult to come by, especially for our nursing staff who work long difficult hours sometimes. So we were very very happy to find a partner in the Crittenton Center who was accommodating and able to keep open longer hours, make arrangements with our colleagues to do different things, and to be able to offer that to them has been really really well received,” said Matt Rixner of MercyOne Siouxland.

The Crittenton Center also is eager to lend a helping hand in a time of need, and lift the responsibility of finding childcare off the shoulders of health care professionals.

“It really has been quite phenomenal, I mean we’ve been able to take our early childhood experts and they can take care of the little’s that are coming so that the MercyOne staff can go to work and feel good and be confident, so it’s pretty exciting to see all of this to come to fruition I guess,” said Erika Fuentes, of The Crittenton Center.

Both organizations feel a sense of community through the effort.

