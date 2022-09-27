Leeds Elementary 3rd graders had an exciting educational day with butterflies

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Third-grade students at Leeds Elementary had an exciting educational experience Tuesday.

The class has been spending the first part of the school year learning about Monarch butterflies.

As part of that learning experience, they have been watching Monarchs grow in the classroom.

Before advancing to their outdoor activities, they also watched a presentation to recap their lessons on butterflies. Then, they tagged and released the butterflies, including one that was named Jiminy Crickets.

“Seeing it hatch and stuff, turning into a caterpillar going into its life stage to become a butterfly. Jiminy Crickets went into that tree, but I’m guessing I think all of the other ones went over there,” said David and Lucas, students at Leeds Elementary.

Another group of students was fascinated by the stages the butterfly goes through.

“What’s really really cool is after a couple of weeks you can see the wings through the chrysalis, and when the chrysalis starts it’s green and when it opens it’s like see through like clear,” said Allivia and Gemma, students at Leeds Elementary.

Students also went and picked from their own garden later in the afternoon. They have grown over 350 pounds of food that they will use at the upcoming fall festival.

