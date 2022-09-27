North Sioux City, SD and Graham Airport Development closes land sale

Logo for North Sioux City
Logo for North Sioux City(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - A land sale of around 95 acres between the Graham Airpark Development and the North Sioux City Economic Development Committee has been closed.

In a press release, Graham Airpark Developer Stephen Jones says this is a big step forward to building a public-use executive airport with a 6,600-foot runway.

“With the support from the State of South Dakota, we are excited to see this monumental leap forward,” said Jones. “This investment from the State into North Sioux City will continue to pay dividends to all of us long into the future.”

The Graham Airpark is a planned community development project that will be built around a public-use runway at Graham Airfield. The Graham Airpark Owners Association (AOA) is currently finalizing the details of the project.

Publicly released plans can be found at www.grahamairpark.com, and the building site options surrounding the runway are expected to be released at a later date.

The Federal Aviation Administration, South Dakota Department of Transportation, and KLJ Engineering have collaborated with A-1 Development Solutions and the Graham Airpark team to secure the ability to build this runway in Union County, according to the release.

“This will allow large corporate aircraft and general aviation to have the ability to call southeast South Dakota ‘home,’” said Jones.

The project’s groundbreaking is set for Spring 2023.

The first phase, with a total of $17 million in funds will include developing the runway and 24/7 landing systems. This is expected to take about two years to complete with it estimated to be done in 2025.

As part of this land transaction, Graham Airpark says it has cooperated with North Sioux City for the new levy which will be moved closer to the river to allow for the construction/expansion of the runway and for the community to expand.

There will be a public forum for community members to attend and listen to updates and plans for the airport project on Nov. 1, 2022, which will be held at Graham Airport, 824 State Highway 105 in North Sioux City, at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
School lunches like this are no longer free for all students.
Over 720 students in Sioux City public schools already have negative meal plan balances
Sioux City man who photographed sexual abuse of minor pleads guilty
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor
Sioux City man arrested after allegedly cutting another man during robbery

Latest News

St. Luke's College has announced the addition of an accelerated nursing program set to begin...
St. Luke’s College adds accelerated nursing program
A section of Peters Avenue will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 to allow for work to be...
Peters Avenue in Sioux City to be closed temporarily
Forecasting patchy frost in the morning
Forecasting patchy frost in the morning
Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD