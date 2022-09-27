North Sioux City, SD and Graham Airport Development closes land sale

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - A land sale of around 95 acres between the Graham Airpark Development and the North Sioux City Economic Development Committee has been closed.

In a press release, Graham Airpark Developer Stephen Jones says this is a big step forward to building a public-use executive airport with a 6,600-foot runway.

“With the support from the State of South Dakota, we are excited to see this monumental leap forward,” said Jones. “This investment from the State into North Sioux City will continue to pay dividends to all of us long into the future.”

The Graham Airpark is a planned community development project that will be built around a public-use runway at Graham Airfield. The Graham Airpark Owners Association (AOA) is currently finalizing the details of the project.

Publicly released plans can be found at www.grahamairpark.com, and the building site options surrounding the runway are expected to be released at a later date.

The Federal Aviation Administration, South Dakota Department of Transportation, and KLJ Engineering have collaborated with A-1 Development Solutions and the Graham Airpark team to secure the ability to build this runway in Union County, according to the release.

“This will allow large corporate aircraft and general aviation to have the ability to call southeast South Dakota ‘home,’” said Jones.

The project’s groundbreaking is set for Spring 2023.

The first phase, with a total of $17 million in funds will include developing the runway and 24/7 landing systems. This is expected to take about two years to complete with it estimated to be done in 2025.

As part of this land transaction, Graham Airpark says it has cooperated with North Sioux City for the new levy which will be moved closer to the river to allow for the construction/expansion of the runway and for the community to expand.

There will be a public forum for community members to attend and listen to updates and plans for the airport project on Nov. 1, 2022, which will be held at Graham Airport, 824 State Highway 105 in North Sioux City, at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.