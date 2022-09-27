Over 720 students in Sioux City public schools already have negative meal plan balances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District is continuing to navigate a new school year without free lunches for its students.

It comes after two years of free student meals due to the pandemic.

The district began the 2022-2023 school year with a neutral food balance, but just 21 days into the school year, the district reports a negative balance of nearly $13,000. The district is encouraging people to donate to help pay the outstanding balance.

“If you’re out there and possibly wanting to do something for the community and the students at the district and want to help with the negative balances, you can contact the foundation and pledge a donation or whatnot to that,” said Rich Luze, Director of Food Services for the Sioux City Community School District.

The school district has an enrollment of about 16,000 and serves more than 11,000 meals per day. Nearly half of students qualify for free meals.

Luze says no student will have to worry about going a day without eating.

“If a student does have a negative balance, regardless if they’re negative and don’t qualify or they’re negative and do qualify now, every student does get fed a meal,” said Luze. “They’re not turned away. The only thing that they can’t do is purchase or charge a-la-carte items.”

If a student is approved for free meals after they’ve already accrued a negative balance, they still need to pay off that balance. As of now, though, there is no set deadline for when that needs to happen. Luze says the district recognizes the struggles many families face, and they will continue to do their best to accommodate them.

Anyone interested in applying for free school lunches can visit this link.

