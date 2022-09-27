Peters Avenue in Sioux City to be closed temporarily

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of Peters Avenue will be closed beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

Peters Avenue will be closed between Morningside Avenue and South Glass Street to allow for the installation of letters on the arch over Peters Avenue. The project is expected to be complete Sept. 30.

The detour will follow Morningside Avenue, Vince Avenue and South Glass Street.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs regarding to this closure.

