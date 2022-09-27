Peters Avenue in Sioux City to be closed temporarily

A section of Peters Avenue will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 to allow for work to be...
A section of Peters Avenue will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 to allow for work to be completed on the arch over the avenue.(City of Sioux City Engineering Division)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of Peters Avenue will be closed beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

Peters Avenue will be closed between Morningside Avenue and South Glass Street to allow for the installation of letters on the arch over Peters Avenue. The project is expected to be complete Sept. 30.

The detour will follow Morningside Avenue, Vince Avenue and South Glass Street.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs regarding to this closure.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
School lunches like this are no longer free for all students.
Over 720 students in Sioux City public schools already have negative meal plan balances
Sioux City man who photographed sexual abuse of minor pleads guilty
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor
Sioux City man arrested after allegedly cutting another man during robbery

Latest News

St. Luke's College has announced the addition of an accelerated nursing program set to begin...
St. Luke’s College adds accelerated nursing program
Logo for North Sioux City
North Sioux City, SD and Graham Airport Development closes land sale
Forecasting patchy frost in the morning
Forecasting patchy frost in the morning
Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD