Silverstar to give away one year of free car washes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday, Sept. 27, Silverstar Car Wash will mark the company’s fourth annual day of exclusive one-day deals.

Among the deals Silverstar will offer is a chance to win a free year of washes in Sioux City, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota. To be eligible, unlimited wash members need to stop by today (Tuesday, Sept. 27) and get a scratch-off ticket to see if they won.

Silverstar Day also includes one-day only specials on gift cards and wash deals and former unlimited wash members can rejoin the unlimited program for $1.

“Every year, we celebrate Silverstar Day as a way to say thank you to the communities that have supported Silverstar’s tremendous growth over the years. It’s a great way to say thank you to our subscribers, and to make it easier for people to experience a Silverstar car wash,” said Andrea Vetos, Silverstar operations manager.

