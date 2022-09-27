Silverstar to give away one year of free car washes

(KSFY)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday, Sept. 27, Silverstar Car Wash will mark the company’s fourth annual day of exclusive one-day deals.

Among the deals Silverstar will offer is a chance to win a free year of washes in Sioux City, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota. To be eligible, unlimited wash members need to stop by today (Tuesday, Sept. 27) and get a scratch-off ticket to see if they won.

Silverstar Day also includes one-day only specials on gift cards and wash deals and former unlimited wash members can rejoin the unlimited program for $1.

“Every year, we celebrate Silverstar Day as a way to say thank you to the communities that have supported Silverstar’s tremendous growth over the years. It’s a great way to say thank you to our subscribers, and to make it easier for people to experience a Silverstar car wash,” said Andrea Vetos, Silverstar operations manager.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor
Sioux City man arrested after allegedly cutting another man during robbery
Sioux City man who photographed sexual abuse of minor pleads guilty

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Boji
Dog Walk Forecast: Boji
Another pleasant day in Siouxland
Another pleasant day in Siouxland
‘The thing about golf is that anybody can play golf’ - Two longtime friends show why golf is good for the soul
Sioux City School Board approves $200,000 recruitment stipend