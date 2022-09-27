Sioux City Council discuss new urban renewal project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new business and new jobs are coming to Sioux City after city leaders okayed the plans for an Urban Renewal project Monday night.

They approved Thompson Equipment Company’s plans to buy a new location at 4101 South Lewis Boulevard for its full-service truck and trailer dealership.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Thompson Equipment currently operates in 8 states.

The dealership will be 30,000 square feet and provide local jobs.

“40 some, 46 additional jobs. They are one of the largest, I guess, in the United States so the potential for growth is there too,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Construction of the dealership will begin in 2023 and is should be completed by the end of 2024.

