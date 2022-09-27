Sioux City Council discuss new urban renewal project

Through the renewal, Thompson Equipment company will open a new location and provide jobs for...
Through the renewal, Thompson Equipment company will open a new location and provide jobs for the community.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new business and new jobs are coming to Sioux City after city leaders okayed the plans for an Urban Renewal project Monday night.

They approved Thompson Equipment Company’s plans to buy a new location at 4101 South Lewis Boulevard for its full-service truck and trailer dealership.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Thompson Equipment currently operates in 8 states.

The dealership will be 30,000 square feet and provide local jobs.

“40 some, 46 additional jobs. They are one of the largest, I guess, in the United States so the potential for growth is there too,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Construction of the dealership will begin in 2023 and is should be completed by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor
Sioux City man arrested after allegedly cutting another man during robbery
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies

Latest News

School board approves stipend incentive to attract people to fill job vacancies.
Sioux City School Board approves $200,000 recruitment stipend
No more free meals for all students
School lunches like this are no longer free for all students.
Over 720 students in Sioux City public schools already have negative meal plan balances
The Anna Rea prepares to head into Stone Park.
1930 Ford Model A journeys to each State Park in Iowa