Sioux City Police: 19-year-old in custody after early morning shooting, pursuit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday morning resulted in a police pursuit from Sioux City to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Jordan Hills, 19, of Sioux City was arrested and charged with serious eluding. Hills also had warrants for his arrest on charges of probation violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, assault and third-degree harassment.

Jordan Hills (Sioux City Police Department)

Police say the incident began on Sept. 27 at about 4 a.m. when they got a report of shots being fired in the 5000 block of Lorraine Avenue. Officers responding to the report located a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting. But when they tried to stop the car, police say Hills, who was driving the car, tried to get away from the police.

As police pursued the car, a passenger reportedly got out and fled on foot in Sergeant Bluff. Police were unable to locate this person but believe he is a Hispanic man in his late teens or early twenties and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

The pursuit ended in Sgt. Bluff and Hills was taken into custody. Police say they found ammunition for a handgun in the vehicle while arresting Hills.

Back in the area of Lorraine Avenue, police say they found a house that was struck by gunfire. Police say the person living in that house provided limited cooperation with officers. It is believed the occupant and the person suspected of firing at the house know each other.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to call the SCPD at (712) 279-6960.

