Sioux City School Board approves $200,000 recruitment stipend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board has approved a $200,000 recruitment stipend to try and fill vacancies across the district.

The money would be used to pay a hiring bonus to encourage people to fill the open positions.

The school board approved a recruitment stipend at the beginning of the district’s fiscal year, which started July 1st., but they have already gone through the initial budget.

“We are continuing the stipend because we still have positions to fill. But we feel very very good about where we are at in the hiring process and the number of people,” said Interim Superintendent, Dr. Rod Earleywine. “We, as far as the teachers are concerned, we believe at semester time when many of the students that will be graduating at semester that we will be able to recruit more teachers to fill those important positions that we need.”

Currently, the district is trying to fill 24 teacher positions, 34 para-educator positions, 40 food service positions, and 3 bus driver positions.

