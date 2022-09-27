St. Luke’s College adds accelerated nursing program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health® has announced the addition of a full-time Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program (ABSN) for students interested in becoming a registered nurse.

The ABSN program was developed as a response to the changes in health care and the increased need for nurses and nurse leaders. The tri-state area of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota have identified the need for additional nurses.

“There has been an emphasis on the growing need for nurses due to increased retirement from the profession and the rise of an aging population,” said Dr. Shannon Merk, associate dean of nursing. “The accelerated program will create more opportunities to increase the nursing workforce and improve patient outcomes for the growing populations in need of health care.”

“This unique program is the only one of its kind in western Iowa,” said Dr. Kendra Ericson, St. Luke’s College president. “It will enable students who are looking for a fast-track program to complete their nursing degree within 12 months, getting them started in a nursing career sooner.”

Transfer students who have completed all required prerequisite general education courses are potential candidates for the accelerated program. The first semester will begin in January 2023. Upon program completion, graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) to become a registered nurse.

Students interested in joining the program can apply at stlukescollege.edu or contact admissions.

