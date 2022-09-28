Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River

First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.
First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are searching the Missouri River for an individual that went into the water Wednesday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 11:15 a.m. reports came in of a person who either jumped or fell off the railroad bridge that goes over the Missouri River. Authorities from Sioux City and South Sioux City are searching the river to find the person.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD
Police Lights MGN
Sioux City Police: 19-year-old in custody after early morning shooting, pursuit
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says
A photo taken in the early morning of Friday August 5 shows a police car blocking an area of...
Laurel murder suspect remains in hospital guarded by private security
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Windier & warmer conditions in the forecast
Windier & warmer conditions in the forecast
Lincoln Youth Complex
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Logo
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity receives grant to complete townhome in Sioux City