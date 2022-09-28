Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are searching the Missouri River for an individual that went into the water Wednesday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 11:15 a.m. reports came in of a person who either jumped or fell off the railroad bridge that goes over the Missouri River. Authorities from Sioux City and South Sioux City are searching the river to find the person.

No other information is available at this time.

