Iowa man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

James Buckingham
James Buckingham(Cherokee County Court)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man was sentenced on Sept. 26 after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

James Buckingham, 33, of Laurens, Iowa, was arrested in June following the May 7 incident involving a child under 14 years old.

Buckingham was sentenced to 25 years in prison and was placed on probation for the rest of his life following his imprisonment sentence. Buckingham also was ordered to have no contact with the victim for five years from the date of judgment.

Buckingham is not eligible for bond or appeal.

