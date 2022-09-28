Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover

CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

Engeltjes was transported to Spencer Hospital with serious injuries and later life-flighted.

