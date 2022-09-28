Fatal Burt County, NE shooting being investigated by state patrol

Upon arrival, officers and deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURT CO., Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol has been called in to assist the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to a news release by the state patrol, it was around 9 p.m. when authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland. Upon arrival, officers and deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Schuman.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. The state patrol said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

