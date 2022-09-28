Fatal Burt County, NE shooting being investigated by state patrol

BURT CO., Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol has been called in to assist the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to a news release by the state patrol, it was around 9 p.m. when authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland. Upon arrival, officers and deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Schuman.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. The state patrol said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.