Frost Advisory until 8 am for much of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Most of Siouxland is under a Frost Advisory until 8 am today. We are seeing temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and 40s across the region. The highest chance of seeing frost will be in our northern counties since they have already reached below freezing in most towns.

Today, we are expecting to see another nice and pleasant day across Siouxland as we climb into the 60s and low 70s across the region as our wind starts to come out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with sunny skies today. A nice fall day is expected for us today.

Tonight, our temperatures will be warmer than what we saw last night, with them only falling into the mid to low 40s across the region. We will see mostly clear skies and our wind will start to become breezy with a south-southeast wind up to 20 miles per hour. The wind will only get breezier for the next two days.

The next couple of days we will see our highs start to climb into the above average range, and breezy to windy conditions across Siouxland. We are expecting wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour. With the windy and dry conditions across Siouxland, we could see our fire weather chances increase for the next two days. We will keep you updated if anything does change.

