Gehlen Catholic wins Battle of the Birds, East sweeps North, Chargers hang on against Wolfpack on action packed Tuesday

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - VB

Wynot 2 Tri County 0 F

Ponca 2 Tri County 0 F

Hinton 3 Akron-Westfield 0 F

SC West 3 CBTJ 0 F

Wausa 2 Hartington-N’castle 0 F

Wakefield 2 Hartington-N’castle 0

Spencer 3 Storm Lake 2 F

Wakefield 2 Wausa 1 F

Kingsley-Pierson 3 Woodbury Central 0 F

Ponca 2 Wynot 1 F

MLB

Baltimore 9 Boston 13 F

Philadelphia 1 Chicago Cubs 2 F

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 5 F/11

Kansas City 3 Detroit 4 F/10

Delete gameEdit notes Arizona 2 Houston 10 F

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 2 F

Chicago WSox 0 Minnesota 4 F

Miami 6 NY Mets 4 F

Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 4 F

Colorado 2 San Francisco 5 F

NY Yankees 5 Toronto 2 F

Atlanta 8 Washington 2 F

NHL

NY Rangers 2 Boston 3 F/OT

Philadelphia 1 Buffalo 2 F

Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 5 F

St. Louis 4 Chicago 1 F

Minnesota 5 Colorado 2 F

Arizona 3 Dallas 6 F/OT

NY Islanders 1 NJD 4 F

Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 2 F

Calgary 0 Seattle 3 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moville, police locate missing man
Update: Police in Moville, Iowa locate missing man
Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
Police Lights MGN
Sioux City Police: 19-year-old in custody after early morning shooting, pursuit
School lunches like this are no longer free for all students.
Over 720 students in Sioux City public schools already have negative meal plan balances

Latest News

Gehlen Catholic came out on top of Remsen St. Mary's in their rivalry matchup.
SIOUXLAND SQUADS GO AT IT ON THE VOLLEYBALL COURT
Larry Steinbrecher (left) Glenn Ashcraft (right) prepare their golf cart before hitting the...
‘The thing about golf is that anybody can play golf’ - Two longtime friends show why golf is good for the soul
Connor Jalas throws out a stiff arm as he takes it in for a Le Mars touchdown.
Sports Fource Extra Rewind Week 5
Wayne State football
Coaches Corner: Wayne State’s Logan Masters speaks on Wildcats’ undefeated start to the season