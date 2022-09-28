At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland

At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials...
At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials said.

The scene of the shooting was “no longer active,” according to Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly. Paramedics had transported six patients to hospitals, all with gunshot wounds, according to Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that all of the wounded were adults and the shooting happened at Sojourner Truth Independent Study, an alternative K-12 school.

Officials didn’t say if any of the victims might be students age 18 or older.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition at Highland Hospital in Oakland, the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley and their conditions were not known, officials said.

John Sasaki, a spokesperson for Oakland Unified School District, said in a statement that district officials “do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting.” He said the Sojourner Truth Independent Study headquarters has no students and is located on the same block as three other schools.

Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the school and students leaving nearby campuses.

City Council Member Treva Reid said investigators told her the shooting may be tied to rising “group and gang violence.”

Oakland Police Capt. Casey Johnson confirmed in a brief news conference that six people were shot, and didn’t answer any questions.

City Council Member Loren Taylor, who was outside the school, declined to confirm any details about the incident, telling KTVU-TV, “Guns were on our school campuses where our babies were supposed to be protected.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.
Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Police Lights MGN
Sioux City Police: 19-year-old in custody after early morning shooting, pursuit
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Recently passed Norfolk, NE resident gives over $1M to city for fishing dock and youth sports projects
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Sioux City at the Hilton...
Walk to End Alzheimer's event to take place on Oct. 2
‘Vote Yes for Norfolk’ initiative launches campaign
‘Vote Yes for Norfolk’ initiative launches campaign
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan asks to go home to live ‘in peace’