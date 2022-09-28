Multiple crews respond to Casey’s fire in Hull, IA

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Hull, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the fire departments of Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley, as well as the Hull Ambulance, and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a fire at the Casey’s General Store.

The post stated employees were working inside at the time the fire started but escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

