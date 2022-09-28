Noem proposes cutting tax on groceries

By Dakota News Now staff
Sep. 28, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has said she would propose to cut taxes on groceries in South Dakota. Legislatures already voted on the topic in March, when they decided to “repeal and revise certain fees collected.” Noem said she would try to move the proposal forward.

Noem went live on Facebook at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City to announce her plan to repeal the tax on all groceries in South Dakota. The proposal would still have to pass votes in South Dakota legislation in order to take effect.

Noem says the state’s strong revenue and economy allow for this action to take place because as Noem says, authorities have “taken conservative fiscal management and used it to benefit families here.”

South Dakota is one of the six states that impose taxes at the full rate, and one of three states that do not allow for any credit or rebate. To view how South Dakota compares to other states, visit TaxPolicyCenter.Org.

On March 7, 2022, legislatures voted on the proposal SB 117 to eliminate the state tax on groceries and decided to “repeal and revise certain fees collected by the Office of the Secretary of State.”

