Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys

FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island,...
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank Wednesday because of inclement weather.(WNEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people might be missing, officials said.

The four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank because of inclement weather, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said in a post on Twitter.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometers) south of the island chain, officials said.

The survivors were taken to a local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.

Air crews continued to search for the remaining migrants.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.
Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Police Lights MGN
Sioux City Police: 19-year-old in custody after early morning shooting, pursuit
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Recently passed Norfolk, NE resident gives over $1M to city for fishing dock and youth sports projects
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Sioux City at the Hilton...
Walk to End Alzheimer's event to take place on Oct. 2
‘Vote Yes for Norfolk’ initiative launches campaign
‘Vote Yes for Norfolk’ initiative launches campaign
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan asks to go home to live ‘in peace’