Preliminary report released for fatal helicopter crash near Yankton, SD

The wreckage of the fatal helicopter crash could be seen in a field northwest of Yankton, South...
The wreckage of the fatal helicopter crash could be seen in a field northwest of Yankton, South Dakota.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Investigators have released their preliminary report for a fatal helicopter crash in southeast South Dakota.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened at about 10 a.m. about five miles northwest of Yankton. The report says the AG-915 Spartan helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. But it appears that the helicopter was on fire while descending and burned on impact.

The pilot was the only person in the helicopter at the time of the crash and is the only fatality. Their identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD
Police Lights MGN
Sioux City Police: 19-year-old in custody after early morning shooting, pursuit
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says
A photo taken in the early morning of Friday August 5 shows a police car blocking an area of...
Laurel murder suspect remains in hospital guarded by private security
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Logo
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity receives grant to complete townhome in Sioux City
Oct. 4 has been proclaimed Rose DeGrasse Day in Sioux City by Mayor Robert E. Scott.
Sioux City mayor designates Supercentenarian with Oct. 4 observance day
Multiple crews respond to a fire at the Casey's in Hull, Iowa.
Casey's Fire in Hull, IA