Preliminary report released for fatal helicopter crash near Yankton, SD

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Investigators have released their preliminary report for a fatal helicopter crash in southeast South Dakota.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened at about 10 a.m. about five miles northwest of Yankton. The report says the AG-915 Spartan helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. But it appears that the helicopter was on fire while descending and burned on impact.

The pilot was the only person in the helicopter at the time of the crash and is the only fatality. Their identity has not yet been released.

