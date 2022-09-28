Railroad work to close Jackson Street for a month

Access to area businesses north of the tracks will be maintained on Jackson Street for businesses south of the tracks.(Sioux City Engineering Division)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A closure beginning Monday, Oct. 3, will close Jackson Street at the BNSF railroad tracks south of Third Street.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the work will involve completing street, sidewalk and rail crossings improvements. The work is expected to last around a month.

Access to area businesses north of the tracks will be maintained on Jackson Street for businesses south of the tracks. A detour will follow Third Street and Virginia Street.

