Recently passed Norfolk, NE resident gives over $1M to city for fishing dock and youth sports projects

Norfolk, Nebraska received over a million dollars for projects thanks to a local resident that recently passed away.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A special check was presented to the City of Norfolk, Nebraska in memory of one of their local residents.

Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, who served in WWII, was a Norfolk resident and recently passed away earlier this month. In his will, it stated that he wanted to donate portions of his savings to the city.

A total of $250,000 was donated to the construction of a fishing dock on Skyview lake.

Jack also requested that the remaining of his estate, $940,000 be used for the development and construction of sports facilities for the local youth. In total, Jack donated just over a million dollars to the city.

Jack’s stepson was there to present the check to the city and knew his dad would be proud.

“And lived around this whole area all of his life and was really proud of the area and really wanted to do something you know with the money he put aside in his lifetime. For the betterment of the Norfolk community and all the people in the community,” said Kotrous.

A table and bench will also be put in the area of the bandstand near Skyview Lake in recognition of Jack and Norma Kohler. Any remaining funds from the fishing dock will be used to develop the walking path next to where Jack grew up.

