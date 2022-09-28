Sheriff: Body recovered from pond in Crawford County, IA

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD CO., Iowa (KTIV) - A woman has been pronounced dead in Crawford County, Iowa, following an incident in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to a news release by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at about 7:30 a.m. of a woman who had come through the caller’s backyard soaking wet.

When a deputy arrived at the caller’s residence in Deloit, they determined a pickup had been driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind the home. According to the sheriff’s office, the female who was in the backyard had been in the area of the pond at the time of the incident.

Denison Fire and Dive Team were dispatched as was Deloit Fire.

A pickup was pulled from the pond a short time later. A woman, identified as 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman, was found inside the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

