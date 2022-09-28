Sioux City Community School Board finalizes superintendent search timeline during first planning session

Sioux City School Board members discuss a timeline for the superintendent search at their first...
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City School Board met Tuesday night for a planning session to discuss, finalize, and approve a timeline for the search for a superintendent.

Board members held discussions with representatives from GR Recruiting out of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The plan is to release application materials in October, with a deadline for applications in mid-December. Interviews with final candidates will take place in January, with the hope of concluding the process by the end of January.

Board members say they want to be transparent throughout the process, and keep the community involved.

“This is a major event for our community and having a picking the next leader of the school is a critical, I mean, he’s the CEO of the district with a, probably a $240-$250 million budget. It is a pretty important position for this community and for taxpayers. And we want to make sure that the public is engaged and participating in the process,” said Dan Greenwell, School Board President.

Board members plan to send out a public survey to district families. They will hold six different in-person meetings to hear direct input from the public and staff on what they want in the next superintendent.

