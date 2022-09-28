Siouxland Habitat for Humanity receives grant to complete townhome in Sioux City

By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has received a boost from Wells Fargo towards completing a townhome near one of Sioux City’s elementary schools.

According to a news release, the Siouxland organization is one of more than 230 Habitat organizations awarded a grant as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families construct and improve homes across the country.

Siouxland Habitat has been granted $15,000 for its townhome construction project near Unity Point Elementary.

“Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home and we’re proud to support Siouxland Habitat for Humanity in strengthening our neighborhoods through philanthropy and volunteerism,” said Stephanie Grant, vice president of media relations.

“We are so honored and excited to be chosen to partner with Wells Fargo for this funding. It is always great to see companies commit to Habitat on a large scale because it makes an impact in every single community they assist. We are so grateful,” remarked Anne Holmes, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity executive director.

The release says the grant is part of a $7.75 million donation Wells Fargo is making to Habitat for Humanity International through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic financial support to U.S.-based organizations focused on affordable housing. More than 350 homes are expected to be constructed or repaired with Habitat through the initiative this year.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications through Oct. 31 for 2023 home builds in Sioux City and Sioux Center.

