Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A man involved in an officer-involved shooting, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to several charges.
In Dakota County District Court, in Dakota City, Nebraska, on Tuesday, 61-year-old Richard Germek, of South Sioux City, pleaded not guilty to the following charges:
FELONIES
- Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm
- Criminal attempt
- Terroristic threats
- Possession of a short rifle or short shotgun
MISDEMEANORS
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Disturbing the peace
He’ll be back in Dakota County District Court November 1st for a pre-trial conference.
Germek is accused of shooting at a South Sioux City police officer, back on July 21st, during an incident at the Autumn Park Apartments. The officer fired back at Germek causing non life threatening injuries.
