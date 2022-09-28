Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A man involved in an officer-involved shooting, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to several charges.

In Dakota County District Court, in Dakota City, Nebraska, on Tuesday, 61-year-old Richard Germek, of South Sioux City, pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

FELONIES

Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Criminal attempt

Terroristic threats

Possession of a short rifle or short shotgun

MISDEMEANORS

Obstructing a peace officer

Disturbing the peace

He’ll be back in Dakota County District Court November 1st for a pre-trial conference.

Germek is accused of shooting at a South Sioux City police officer, back on July 21st, during an incident at the Autumn Park Apartments. The officer fired back at Germek causing non life threatening injuries.

