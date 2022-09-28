Warm, dry, & windy days ahead

Future Track of Temperatures
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a chilly start this morning, we’ve kept things fairly mild throughout the day today.

Frost producing temperatures should stay to the east of Siouxland tonight. We’ll see lows in the lower 40s with mostly clear skies.

Thursday will be warm, dry and windy. These conditions place northern Siouxland under a fire weather watch. Winds will be blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs will sit in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine overhead.

The winds will settle down a bit Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s.

Friday will look a lot like Thursday with warm, dry and windy conditions again. Highs will climb up into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be beautiful with highs in the mid 70s and lots of sunshine.

Do we have any chances of rain in our extended forecast? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

