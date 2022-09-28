Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discusses future of Port Neal

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County Supervisors talked about the future of Port Neal under MidAmerican Energy during their Tuesday meeting.

Citizens have voiced their concerns over the future of Port Neal, and a need for a more diverse energy portfolio. They used the example of the Texas Polar Vortex in February of 2021, saying Woodbury County needs more than just wind alone as a source of energy.

To address those concerns, Board Vice Chair Jeremy Taylor met with the Siouxland Chamber, and Sam Wagner from MidAmerican Energy, to address the issues.

“The main concern is that if you rely solely on wind in a place like Woodbury County where you have such variations in temperature, that in a severe temperature event we wouldn’t have the power with just wind alone. So we need the coal as kind of like a batter or a fall back when there just isn’t enough wind in the area,” said Keith Radig, Chairperson, Woodbury County Board Of Supervisors.

Radig says supervisors will continue to serve as a “conduit” for people to voice their concerns. MidAmerican says Port Neal is not going away, nor are the 140 jobs for citizens who work there.

