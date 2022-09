SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Step back to Medieval Times Oct. 1-2, with the Riverssance Faire of Sioux City.

The Kingdom of Riverssance will come alive for that weekend at 1301 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City. Gates will open at 10 a.m. with tickets being sold at the gate.

Advance tickets are available at Sioux City and South Sioux City Hy-Vee Stores.

