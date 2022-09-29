Bishop Heelan students celebrate homecoming by volunteering

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at Bishop Heelan celebrated their homecoming on Thursday by giving back to the community.

Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., over 500 Heelan students and staff spread out across the Sioux City metro area to volunteer at various nonprofit organizations.

It’s been a homecoming tradition for years.

This year, students visited 32 different local nonprofits, including the Warming Shelter, Gospel Mission, and Humane Society. Students say they enjoy putting the values they learn in school to work by helping others.

”We are taught to love everyone and see how God loves everyone,” said Calvin Henderson, a freshman at Heelan. “And so this is really showing us how we can help everyone, and give everyone warm homes, and make sure everyone has a clean place to stay.”

The homecoming festivities continue Friday, with a parade at 12:30 p.m. and the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. Homecoming royalty is also crowned at an all-school assembly Friday morning.

