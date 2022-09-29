Bishop Heelan students celebrate homecoming by volunteering

By Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at Bishop Heelan celebrated their homecoming on Thursday by giving back to the community.

Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., over 500 Heelan students and staff spread out across the Sioux City metro area to volunteer at various nonprofit organizations.

It’s been a homecoming tradition for years.

This year, students visited 32 different local nonprofits, including the Warming Shelter, Gospel Mission, and Humane Society. Students say they enjoy putting the values they learn in school to work by helping others.

”We are taught to love everyone and see how God loves everyone,” said Calvin Henderson, a freshman at Heelan. “And so this is really showing us how we can help everyone, and give everyone warm homes, and make sure everyone has a clean place to stay.”

The homecoming festivities continue Friday, with a parade at 12:30 p.m. and the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. Homecoming royalty is also crowned at an all-school assembly Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.
Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Sheriff: Body recovered from pond in Crawford County, IA

Latest News

Heelan students volunteering at the Gospel Mission in Sioux City
Heelan Homecoming Volunteering
Security National Bank races big wheels for charity
Vietnam vet donates his books to Siouxland Freedom Park
Iowa, Nebraska join in challenge to cancel Biden’s student loan program