Crawford Co. to enter into burn ban on Sept. 30

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CRAWFORD CO, Iowa (KTIV) - An open burn ban will go into effect for Crawford County, Iowa starting at noon, Friday, Sept. 30.

The request was submitted to the State Fire Marshal’s Office by Gregory Miller on behalf of each fire department in the county.

It was determined by the fire marshal’s office that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property due to the county’s dry conditions.

The ban restricts any outdoor fires, including brush burning, cooking fires and bonfires. Propane grills are allowed, as are charcoal grills, as long as they have a cover.

