Food Bank of Siouxland hands out 2022 Service Awards

Food Bank of Siouxland
Food Bank of Siouxland(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Food Bank of Siouxland recognized some of its biggest volunteers today with an award ceremony at the Wells Visitor Center in Le Mars.

The awards include volunteer and agency of the year and the Linda Scheid Legacy Award. The food bank began the legacy award tradition in 2013 and added the other two in 2015.

Food bank leaders say it’s important to recognize the hard work of those who help.

”Without having volunteers and organizations that want to donate, we can’t do this,” said Jake Wanderscheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland. “We are an organization that has an 11 county service area from the Minnesota/South Dakota border down to Denison and to Northeast Nebraska. And we just can’t physically cover all that area without volunteers, or donors who donate food to help fill our warehouse.”

If you are interested in getting involved at the bank, follow this link.

