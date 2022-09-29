Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
Sheriff: Body recovered from pond in Crawford County, IA
First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.
Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene believed there was a "snitch" in the office, leaking...
‘I’m sick of these Black bastards’: Sheriff heard on phone making racist comments, planning to ‘clean house’
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration getting ready to start student loan debt forgiveness process
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Iowa, Nebraska join in challenge to cancel Biden’s student loan program