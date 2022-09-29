Iowa, Nebraska join in challenge to cancel Biden’s student loan program

(Pixabay)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KTIV) - State administrations in Iowa and Nebraska are among six states who have filed a challenge to President Biden’s student loan cancellation program in Missouri federal court.

As part of the filing, the states have asked the court for an immediate temporary restraining order pausing the program. Prompt relief is being sought because the Biden administration has indicated it will start cancelling loan balances as early as next week.

Among the reasons cited by the states in the complaint are: the economy is not well with no sign of relief, the economic burden of loss and prices increases will impact the working class and poor, and none of the benefit will accrue to those who worked and paid their debt.

No borrower will be disadvantaged by an immediate court order delaying the loan cancellation program because loan repayments and interest accruals have been paused since March 2020.

Other states joining in the filing include Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and South Carolina.

