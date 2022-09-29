Law enforcement honored with Blue Mass

Father David Esquiliano, shown distributing Communion, is the rector of the Cathedral of the...
Father David Esquiliano, shown distributing Communion, is the rector of the Cathedral of the Epiphany and is also a chaplain for the Sioux City Police Department.(Diocese of Sioux City)
By Kim Fickett
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A special Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany recognized law enforcement on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Bishop Walker Nickless and Sioux City Cathedral Parish hosted the first parish Blue Mass in recent memory at noon, Thursday, Sept. 29. That date was selected for the Mass due to St. Michael’s patronage of law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers of different faith backgrounds from the Tri-State area were in attendance, and in many cases, in uniform for the Mass. The officers and their families processed into the church, accompanied by bagpipers and drums from the Sioux City Police Department.

“Please know of our gratefulness, prayers and thanks. We will continue to pray for you often,” said Bishop Nickless, noting his appreciation of their work.

Captain Marti Reilly of the Sioux City Police Department received a blessing in honor of his 42 years in law enforcement, 37 of which have been spent in Sioux City. Reilly will retire on Sept. 30.

The Cathedral Parish hosted a White Mass for healthcare workers on Oct. 18 and a Red Mass on June 22, 2023, for workers in the legal field.

