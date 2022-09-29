Norfolk Public Schools approve tax levy and budget for 2022-23 fiscal year

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk Public School Board voted to approve a new budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, tonight, that will largely be used to benefit staff, but it also comes with an increase in property taxes for many residents.

“Staffing is your biggest issue,” said Bill Robinson, Associate Superintendent for Norfolk Public Schools.

Wednesday evening, the Norfolk Public School Board took a step to better provide for its staff by approving a new budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“We had to do something with our classified staff because of, wages were not where they needed to be to be competitive. We weren’t going to be able to fill positions, and it just needed to be competitive if you’re going to get not only your classified positions filled, but your teaching positions.”

With the new budget, all staff will now receive the 3.5% package increase that was agreed on in 2021. Additionally, the remaining budget will be used to hire new staff and for maintenance and utilities.

However, with the increased budget comes higher property tax rates for many residents. While the tax levy of $1.08 is being reduced, assessed property value is being raised nearly 6 and a half percent.

Although Norfolk residents will likely see an increase in their property taxes, Robinson says that with costs rising across the country, they’ve largely been understanding.

“Most people understand that we’ve had a tight budget and we were doing the best we can,” said Robinson.

Robinson says that while taxes may have been raised this time, they hope to find other ways to increase their budget down the road.

“We will continue to look hard at other ways that we can fund items, and not always look at property taxes being our first avenue forever.” said Robinson.

