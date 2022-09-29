Onawa, IA man sentenced to federal prison for meth, firearm convictions

(Pexels)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Onawa, Iowa man who was involved with the distribution and manufacturing of meth, as well as illegal possession of a shotgun, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Sioux City.

Dustin Haynes, 38, from Onawa, pleaded guilty on March 24. Haynes was previously convicted of burglary, third-degree, assault while participating in a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a press release, on Sept. 1, 2021, law enforcement attempted to stop Haynes’s vehicle. He attempted to flee by vehicle, then on foot, and during the pursuit, threw away three baggies of meth. Officers seized components of a methamphetamine lab from Haynes’ vehicle and a shotgun from the trunk of the vehicle. Law enforcement also seized two boxes of pseudoephedrine and receipts showing the purchase of other pills within the last 30 days.

Haynes admitted he intended to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine.

Haynes must serve a four-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. He remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.

