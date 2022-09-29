Security National Bank races big wheels for charity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you saw Thelma and Louise riding big wheels down 6th street Thursday afternoon, you weren’t hallucinating.

Security National Bank celebrated their “United Way Giving Week” by having leaders race on big wheels outside of their building.

Employees have been donating money as a vote for which bank leaders they wanted to see race. In total, the employees raised $1,500 which will go to Girls Inc. and the Boys and Girls Club.

Every year the bank has a different activity and theme, this year it was Thelma and Louise. In the past, they’ve done a Mario Kart race, a bags competition, and even brought a pig for their senior management to kiss.

“Sometimes we as bankers get the reputation of being a little boring, too uptight but at Security National Bank we really know how to have some fun for a good cause,” said Troy Steensen, the Vice President of Marketing at Security National Bank. “We do this multiple times thought out the year, but the United Way is definitely the biggest one we get involved in.”

Security National Bank’s 200 employees contribute annually and have hit 100% participation in 9 of the past 10 years. Their annual monetary donations to United Way compare to corporations that have more than 1000 employees.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.