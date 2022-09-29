Sioux City man sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S....
A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rader has been charged with taking part in the insurrection that day.(Provided by U.S. District Court)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man who pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack has been sentenced.

Back in June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He was originally charged with four federal counts, but in exchange for the guilty plea, to one count of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building,” the other charges were dropped.

Online court records say on Sept. 29 Rader was sentenced to 90 days in prison and much serve 36 months of probation. He also must pay $500 in restitution.

