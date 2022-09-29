Tri-State region awarded more than $15 million towards safer and healthier learning environments

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota were awarded funding on Thursday, Sept. 29, by the U.S. Department of Education through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The Stronger Connections grants will help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.

Nearly $1 billion was granted to 56 states and territories to aid in this federal initiative.

The State of Iowa received more than $5.9 million, while the State of Nebraska and the State of South Dakota were granted more than $4.8 million each.

“We have years of evidence that demonstrate the value of building safe and supportive schools. These efforts improve academic achievement, promote emotional well-being, reduce disciplinary actions, and increase positive behaviors,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Safe and supportive schools help our children and youth overcome trauma and provide a strong foundation of emotional and physical safety. These grants will provide real benefits to real students in real schools.”

Safe and supportive schools are proven by decades of rigorous research to be most effective in supporting academic success as well as meeting the social, emotional, physical, and mental health needs of students.

These funds can also be used to support school and community partnerships that pursue multifaceted solutions to more effectively prevent and respond to acts of bullying, violence, and hate that impact members of our school communities at both individual and systemic levels.

