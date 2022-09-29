Two Siouxland Nebraska Schools in ACLU report criticizing dress code policies

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Two Siouxland school districts have been outed by the ACLU for their dress code policies, receiving D’s and F’s across five categories.

South Sioux City Community Schools and Norfolk Public Schools are among the 15 school districts mentioned in their report citing the policies, “needed significant improvement.”

The report card compared the policies of the school districts with best practices in school dress code policies. According to the ACLU website, “by studying up on these best practices and amending dress code policies, Nebraska schools could take an important step in dismantling harmful stereotypes and ensuring more equitable educational opportunities for all students.”

The five categories measured included: bans on certain kinds of tops, shorts, skirts and dress length requirements, clarity of dress code policies, handling violations, and comments on bodies.

According to the ACLU report, the dress codes were found to be “rooted in stereotypes,” aimed more intentionally at girls, and studies show that dress codes are often enforced disproportionately against Black girls and other students of color because of the intersection of race and sex stereotypes.

The other school districts mentioned in the report are: Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, and North Platte Public Schools.

The report’s analysis included district-wide policies, grade-level policies, and individual school policies.

