Vietnam veteran donates war library to Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - It was a big day at the Siouxland Freedom Park Thursday.

Vietnam veterans gathered to share their stories and make a large library donation to the park’s eventual museum. Ralph Swain, a Vietnam veteran himself, donated over 100 books about the war to the Freedom Park.

Swain says this wasn’t a tough decision, especially seeing how far Freedom Park has come over the last 10 years. His books range from before the war, first hand-accounts by U.S. war correspondents and even books from the Vietnamese perspective.

“And I started reading about Vietnam, particularly when the French were defeated. They ran the country for 80 years as a colonial power and were defeated. And then I wanted to know, why are we stepping in,” said Swain.

Steve Feimer is a professor emeritus from the University of South Dakota. He was also on hand Thursday to sign copies of his book, “Vietnam Vets: Still Coming Home.” Feimer says he meant for the book to take six months. But in the end it took almost nine years because more veterans kept coming forward.

“And it’s in their own words. And so what I did was I incorporated photographs that they took in Vietnam with ones that I took with them, and, and the stories are in their own words. So it’s their grammar,” said Feimer.

Freedom Park officials also touted their Freedom Ball, set for Oct. 15. They say the event is already sold out.

