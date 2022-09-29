Warmer and windier weather taking over

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A south wind became rather gusty today leading to warmer highs in the 70s.

We’ll keep temperatures milder tonight as well with lows near 50 under a partly cloudy sky.

A few clouds will be sticking around during the day on Friday as well and we can’t rule out a few sprinkles trying to fall from the clouds with warmer highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

We’ll keep that warmer weather around for the weekend as well with highs near 80 both on Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll see even more clouds early next week and we’ll have to see whether we can finally get at least a slight chance of a shower to fall from those clouds by then.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.