Windy & dry conditions across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Thursday, Siouxland! This morning was a bit chillier than what we’ve seen. Currently, our temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across the region with our wind coming out of the south south-east at 15 to 25 miles per hour and gust up to 30 miles per hour.

For the rest of today, our temperatures will continue to rise in the 70s and 60s across the region with sunny to partly sunny skies today, but our wind will also be gusty. The wind will be out of the south southeast at 15 to 30 miles per hour. With the breezy and dry conditions across the region, we will see our fire weather peak this afternoon, so try not to burn anything for today.

There is a small chance of seeing some isolated showers moving into the region, but the chance is very small. If we see any showers, they will be short lived and very isolated.

Tonight, we will see warmer temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s across Siouxland, so a bit warmer than what we have been seeing lately. We will see mostly cloudy skies across the region tonight with breezy conditions out of the south-southeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Friday will be our highest chance of seeing some watches or warnings for fire weather across Siouxland. We could see winds gust up to 30 to 35 miles per hour with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s as our humidity remains low.

This weekend is looking nice across the region as the fire weather calms down some as our temperatures and humidity rise a bit and our wind starts to become calm.

