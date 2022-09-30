17th annual Sioux City International Film Festival is underway

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 17th annual Sioux City International Film Festival is officially underway, after Thursday’s kickoff.

The event is a chance for short film creators to screen their work and collaborate with others.

Film categories range from Drama, Horror, Thriller, Comedy, and Sci-fi/Fantasy.

Tickets range from $10 for single films, $25 for a day pass, $50 for all films, or $100 for a VIP pass.

For many filmmakers, it’s their first time attending the Sioux City Film Festival, and for others, it’s their first time in Iowa.

“Well, I actually had never been to Iowa before. So this has been fun just the last 24 hours basically orienting myself a little bit, but I’m excited to be around people that are excited about something that I love,” said Matt Schrader the director of the film ‘Score’. “And that’s what I think this festival is doing really really well.”

The festival continues on Sep. 30 and continues until October 2.

For more information about the Film Festival, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.