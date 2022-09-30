Around Siouxland: An Evening with the Villalobos Brothers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra welcomes everyone to An Evening With The Villalobos Brothers on Oct. 15.

The event is being held as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Celebrated internationally for their high energy and engaging performances, this trio of violinists, singer-songwriters, composers, arrangers, and multi-talented instrumentalists will be sure to get attendees on their feet.

Those interested in attending, can purchase single concert tickets.

